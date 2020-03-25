|
|
On March 22, 2020 Robert M. Dillow passed away at his home. He was the beloved husband of Diane Mills Dillow and the late Ruby Wood Dillow; devoted father of Pamela Tonnesen (Mark), Carol Nowakowski (Andrew), Teresa Labruto (Carmen), and Mark Dillow; step father of Karen Sherman (Ron) and Lesley Hack (Geoffrey); dear brother of Barbara Lee and the late Donald Dillow, Pauline Roseberry, and James Dillow; also survived by 14 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren, 7 great great grandchildren, and many loving nieces and nephews.
Mr. Dillow grew up in Indiana and served in the United States Army from 1946 to 1952, serving in the Second Infantry Division in the Korean War. During his first assignment at Aberdeen Proving Ground he met Ruby, his first wife of sixty-six years with whom he raised his four children. Leaving the Army at APG he became a contractor in Harford County, building homes and remodeling. He was a longtime member of Bel Forest Baptist Church in Bel Air where he served as a deacon.
Services and Interment will be private. There are plans to have a Receiving of friends and a memorial service at a later date.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 25, 2020