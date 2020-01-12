|
|
Robert Moncure Latane Loving husband of Mary Lu (Deckman) Latane.
Surviving in addition to his wife are his son Thomas (wife Catherine "Kitty") of Pepin, WI, son Lewis (wife Diana) of Westminster, MD, and son Douglas (wife Joan) of Warrenton, VA, granddaughter Frances Latane-Lukehart (husband Josh), granddaughter Lauren Latane-Valis (husband Randy), grandson Paul Latane (wife Melanie), granddaughter Nicole Latane, grandson Bobby Latane, and four great grandchildren: Nickolas Valis, Cataleena, Cassidee, and Cooper Latane.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Epworth United Methodist Chapel (3317 St. Luke's Lane) in Baltimore.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Robert's memory to Feed the Children, P.O. Box 36, Oklahoma City, OK, 73101 or a .
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 12, 2020