Jeffrey N. Zumbrun Funeral Home
6028 Sykesville Road
Sykesville, MD 21784
410-795-2299
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Epworth United Methodist Chapel
3317 St. Luke's Lane
Baltimore, MD
View Map
Robert M. Latane


1928 - 2019
Robert Moncure Latane Loving husband of Mary Lu (Deckman) Latane.

Surviving in addition to his wife are his son Thomas (wife Catherine "Kitty") of Pepin, WI, son Lewis (wife Diana) of Westminster, MD, and son Douglas (wife Joan) of Warrenton, VA, granddaughter Frances Latane-Lukehart (husband Josh), granddaughter Lauren Latane-Valis (husband Randy), grandson Paul Latane (wife Melanie), granddaughter Nicole Latane, grandson Bobby Latane, and four great grandchildren: Nickolas Valis, Cataleena, Cassidee, and Cooper Latane.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Epworth United Methodist Chapel (3317 St. Luke's Lane) in Baltimore.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Robert's memory to Feed the Children, P.O. Box 36, Oklahoma City, OK, 73101 or a .

Online condolences may be offered at www.jnzumbrunfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 12, 2020
