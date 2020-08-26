Robert W. Mack, 82, of Palmer Twp., Pa. formerly of Baltimore, MD, passed away peacefully on August 19, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital, Anderson. Robert was born, on January 17, 1938 in Baltimore, MD; he was the son of the late George and Margaret Jones Mack. Rob was employed with Binney & Smith and retired as the Director of Global Procurement in 2001. He was a proud graduate of Patterson Park High School, Class of 1957. He attended the University of Baltimore. He was a devout member of Ancient Free and Protected Masons of the State of Maryland Highland Lodge 184. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy for five years. Rob was an avid fisherman, woodworker and canoeist. Rob loved life, never stopped learning and his heart belongs to the Chesapeake Bay. Rob never met a stranger. He touched so many lives-was loved and respected by all. Many friends and happy memories were made in Pennsylvania; but Rob will always be a "Baltimore Boy". We will miss you! In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Marlene Hager, nephew Rodney Hager, brother, Ronald Mack and nephew Ronnie Mack. He is survived by his loving wife, Cynthia Miller Mack, loving daughter, Tori-Kate E. Davis and her husband Keith, loving grandchildren, Skyler and Connor Davis, loving niece Karen Carson and her husband David, loving great-nephew, Jason Carson and his partner Kristen Young, great-great-nephew Presley Carson, loving great-niece Lauren Starck and her husband Mark, and great-great -nephew Jaxon Starck, nephews, George Mack and Robert Mack, great-great -niece Lili Mack, great-great- nephew Xander Mack, nephew, Randy Hager and Robert Hager along with various cousins and his "fur babies" Roxy and Emmet. No Services will be planned at this time; however those wishing to honor Rob's life by making a difference in the lives of others can make a donation to St. Jude's Research Hospital at 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis TN, 38105 or to Animal's in Distress, P.O. Box 609, 5075 Limeport Pike, Coopersburg, Pa.18036, or a shelter of your choice. A Celebration of his life will be planned at a future date. The Finegan Funeral Home, Palmer Twp., Pa., has been entrusted with his arrangements.



