Home

POWERED BY

Services
Witzke Funeral Homes, Inc.
5555 Twin Knolls Road
Columbia, MD 21045
(410) 992-9090
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Manfuso
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Manfuso

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Manfuso Notice
On March 19, 2020, Robert Tyree Manfuso, loving partner of Katharine Voss passed away. Father of Robert Tyree Manfuso Jr., and Elizabeth Manfuso Pothier and husband Karl. Brother of Claudia Knudsen and husband Chuck, and Ann Paras and husband Jim. Grandfather of Alexandra, Sydney, Margaret, and Elizabeth Pothier.

A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to, Beyond the Wire, 500 Redland Ct., Suite 105, Owings Mills, MD 21117, or to Howard Hospital Foundation, 5755 Cedar Lane, Columbia, MD 21044, www.hopkinsmedicine.org
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -