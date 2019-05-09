Robert Mark "Bob" Gurecki, 56, of Hagerstown, tragically died on Friday, May 3, 2019 in Eldersburg.Bob was born on July 7, 1962 in Baltimore and was the beloved son of Carole Rudis of Westminster. He was the husband of Maria J. Gurecki, whom he married in 1996. Bob graduated from Severna Park High School. He devoted his life to construction; which was not only a hobby but a life-long enjoyable career. Bob became the President of Retro Environmental Inc. in 2011 and was a partner of Rath Enterprises with his step-son-in-law Michael Brown. Even with the struggles of building and owning a business, he always found time and energy to support the ones he loved, whether emotionally or financially. His success and achievement were inversely proportional to the amount of love and care he showed for his family and friends. Outside of his work, Bob was a practical man, always enjoying the simple things in life. On occasion, he would spend his free time golfing and fishing if only just to enjoy the fresh air for a few hours. In addition to his mother and wife he is survived by step-children Agata Brown and Justyna Olkowska; niece Rachel Gurecki; nephew Jack Gurecki; and his extended loving family and friends. He was predeceased by his brothers Ronald C. Gurecki and Wayne J. Gurecki. The family will welcome friends on Sunday, May 19, 2019 from 1 to 4 pm at Big Baker Chapel at McDaniel College, 2 College Hill, Westminster, MD. A Celebration of Bob's Life will begin at 2pm. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Bob's memory to a ; or share a gesture of kindness to honor Bob.Arrangements provided by Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel. Published in Baltimore Sun on May 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary