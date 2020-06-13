Dr. Robert Mark Kaiser
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dr. Robert Mark Kaiser of Baltimore, Maryland, passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at the age of 63. Dr. Kaiser is survived by his loving sister Susan Kaiser. Dr. Kaiser is predeceased by his beloved parents Dr. Theodore and Joan Kaiser.

Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to, Feeding America, 1627 I. Street N.W. Washington D.C. 20006.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
June 12, 2020
Rob was dedicated to his profession and took great pride in the care he delivered to his patients. He will bet missed by his Duke family.
Jack Twersky
Teacher
June 12, 2020
I am so saddened on the death of my physician colleague and an extra ordinary human being, hope his sister find peace in her grief .
ashi alehossein
Coworker
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved