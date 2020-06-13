Dr. Robert Mark Kaiser of Baltimore, Maryland, passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at the age of 63. Dr. Kaiser is survived by his loving sister Susan Kaiser. Dr. Kaiser is predeceased by his beloved parents Dr. Theodore and Joan Kaiser.
Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to, Feeding America, 1627 I. Street N.W. Washington D.C. 20006.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 13, 2020.