Robert Mayerhofer

Robert (Bob) Mayerhofer, age 86, passed away on June 18, 2020 at his home in Bel Air, Maryland. Born in Berwyn, Illinois, he was the son of Robert and Frances (Mudrak) Mayerhofer and husband of Barbara G. (McQuay) Mayerhofer.

Retiring from Ballistics Research Laboratory (APG) in 1989, Bob continued his work consulting as an Aeronautical Engineer for several years. Throughout his life he enjoyed fishing, sailing, traveling and spending time with good friends, always keeping family first.

Bob is survived by his wife of 62 years, three daughters, Robin Dee Towner (Ian), Kimberly Ann Zecha, and Pamela Sue Brun; and grandchild, Brittany Anne Towner.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother, Wayne Richard Mayerhofer.

Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Abingdon, Maryland on Monday, June 29, 2020 from 1-3 pm followed by a service at 3:00 pm. The service may be streamed live by visiting the tribute wall on Mr. Mayerhofer's obituary page at mccomasfuneralhome.com.

To leave your condolences or for the latest information regarding public gatherings, please visit our website at mccomasfuneralhome.com.


Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
McComas Funeral Home
JUN
29
Service
03:00 PM
McComas Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
McComas Funeral Home
1317 Cokesbury Road
Abingdon, MD 21009
410-676-4600
