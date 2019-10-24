Home

Slack Funeral Home
3871 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21041
410-465-4400
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Slack Funeral Home
3871 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21041
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Slack Funeral Home
3871 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21041
Robert McManus Notice
On October 21, 2019, Robert Emmett McManus, of Towson and formerly of Marriottsville, beloved husband of the late Mary Ellen (Wilson) McManus, dear father of Elaine "Lainey" Patrice Walton, Dixie Lee Morse, and Wilson Patrick McManus, caring grandfather of Olivia Jane Ostrand, Emmett Shattuck Morse, Xavier Wilson Morse, Jennings Wilson McManus, Connor Patrick McManus, Gabriella Corasaniti McManus, and Grayson Alexander McManus.

Friends may call on Friday October 25, 2019 from 10-11 am at Slack Funeral Home, P.A., 3871 Old Columbia Pike, Ellicott City, MD 21043. Funeral services will be held at 11 am. Interment will follow in Mt. View Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations in Mr. McManus name may be directed to Gilchrist Hospice, 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, Maryland 21031. Please see www.slackfuneralhome.com for online condolence and directions.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 24, 2019
