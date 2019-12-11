|
|
Robert Alpheus Meckley, "Bob" or "Murph," age 93, of York, and formerly of Timonium, Maryland, died Thursday, December 5, 2019, at Country Meadows of York-South. He was the beloved husband of the late Margaret Betts "Peg" Meckley (1952-2009) and the late Mildred Neff Beck Meckley (2010-2014).
Born November 12, 1926 in York, a son of the late Paul and Susanna (Crist) Meckley, he was a 1944 graduate of William Penn High School, then he served during WWII in the US Army Air Corps until his honorable discharge in 1946. He earned his bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering from Penn State University and first worked as an engineer building an Air Force base in Greenland in 1951, then for Buchart Horn, Inc. He loved his career as a Senior Sales Representative for IBM from 1961 until his retirement in 1986.
He was a member Phi Sigma Kappa Fraternity, serving as President while a student at Penn State. He was an avid golfer and belonged to the Towson Golf and Country Club and later Regents' Glen Country Club. He loved to play bridge and was a fan of the Penn State Nittany Lions, the Ravens and the Orioles.
Mr. Meckley is survived by four children, Karen Meckley Wingard (William) of Timonium, Maryland, Roberta Lynn Meckley of Indonesia and Dallastown, Douglas Betts Meckley (Jan) of Wiesbaden, Germany and Michael John Meckley (Patricia) of Westminster, Maryland; nine grandchildren, Susanna Wingard Brian, Rose Wingard, Jean Wingard, William Wingard, Margaret Wingard, Dr. Lisa Meckley, Laura Meckley, Amanda Meckley Rivers, and Jayne Meckley; six great grandchildren, Jack and Hailey Brian, Paul and Alexandra Sylvestro, Adaline Wingard, Ayla Rivers, and two additional great children expected in 2020; and a brother, Richard Meckley of York. He was also preceded in death by two sisters, Anna Meckley Lutz and Ruth Meckley Wilhelm.
A celebration of life service will be held from 2-3:00 PM Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Country Meadows, 2760 Pine Grove Road, York, in the chapel. A reception with the family will be held from 1-3:00 PM Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York. Burial will be in Saint Jacobs Stone Church Cemetery, with military rites presented by the York County Veterans Honor Guard.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Country Meadows Co-Worker Foundations, at the above address or to the Macular Degeneration Association, 5969 Cattleridge Blvd, Suite 100, Sarasota FL 34232.
KuhnerAssociates.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 11, 2019