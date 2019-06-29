Home

Pritts Funeral Home
412 Washington Road
Westminster, MD 21157
410-848-7533
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Pritts Funeral Home
412 Washington Road
Westminster, MD 21157
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Pritts Funeral Home
412 Washington Road
Westminster, MD 21157
Rosary
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
7:30 PM
Pritts Funeral Home
412 Washington Road
Westminster, MD 21157
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John Catholic Church
43 Monroe St
Westminster, MD
Robert Michael McGregor


1934 - 2019
Robert Michael McGregor Notice
On Friday, June 28, 2019, Robert M. McGregor, 85, of Westminster, son of the late Lester Taylor and the late Katherine McGregor, loving husband of Joann E. McGregor, father of Michael R. McGregor (Margaret), Mark C. McGregor (Sandra), Patrick J. McGregor (Michelle); brother of Lee Taylor, Rose Mary Brewer, Timothy Taylor; grandfather of 9; uncle of Mary Beth Rigsby and several other nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, June 30, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8pm at Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel, 412 Washington Rd., Westminster. The Knights of Columbus will be praying a rosary at 7:30pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, July 1, 1019 at 11am at St. John Catholic Church, 43 Monroe St., Westminster. Interment with military honors will follow in Meadow Branch Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in his name to Robert Packard Center for ALS Research c/o Fund for Johns Hopkins Medicine Attn: Derek Pinchbeck 550 N. Broadway, Suite 722, Baltimore, MD 21205 and/or St. John Catholic Church, 43 Monroe St, Westminster, MD 21157. For full obituary or to send online condolences to the family, please see www.prittsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 29, 2019
