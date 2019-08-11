Home

Calling hours
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
MITCHELL-WIEDFELD FUNERAL HOME INC
6500 York Rd
ROBERT MIDDLETON EVANS Notice
On August 8, 2019 Robert Middleton Evans beloved husband of Anne Lovelace Black Evans; dear father of Sally Evans Yost and R. Middleton Evans Jr (Kristie, nee Edwards); dear grandfather of Madison, Winslow and Kiefer Yost; devoted brother of Eunice Evans Buzby and the late Donald Evans. He is survived by nieces and nephews.

Friends may call at the family-owned MITCHELL-WIEDFELD FUNERAL HOME INC 6500 York Rd (at Overbrook) on Wednesday, August 21st from 3-6 PM. Services and Interment private. Please omit flowers. Memorials in his name may be made to Friends School of Baltimore 5114 N. Charles St. Baltimore, MD 21210. www.mwfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 11, 2019
