Robert "Bob" Miller passed away surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, June 5, 2019.Bob was born in Baltimore, MD on April 24, 1947 to William H. and Helen J. (Mills) Miller.Bob is survived by his loving wife Kathleen A. (Zeiler) Miller, their son Erik his wife Courtney and their children Ryleigh, Brady and Tegan, and their son Adam and his wife Signe.Bob is a retiree of Bethlehem Steel's Sparrows Point Shipyard and Steel Mill. He enjoyed model railroading, carving decoys as well as watching and coaching lacrosse. He was an avid reader and history buff who also enjoyed the beach and socializing with family, friends and neighbors.A viewing will be held for the family on Wednesday, June 12 at 7pm at Melson's Funeral Home in Frankford, DE. The funeral service will be held at St. Luke Catholic Church, 9903 Coastal Hwy, Ocean City, MD 21842 Thursday, June 13 at 11am.In lieu of flowers the family suggests a donation in Bob's name to: PRMC Oncology Center or Delaware HospiceOnline condolences may be sent by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com Published in Baltimore Sun on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary