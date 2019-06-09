Home

POWERED BY

Services
Melson's Funeral Services - Ocean View
38040 Muddy Neck Road
Ocean View, DE 19970
302-537-2441
Viewing
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
7:00 PM
Melson's Funeral Services - Ocean View
38040 Muddy Neck Road
Ocean View, DE 19970
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Luke Catholic Church
9903 Coastal Hwy
Ocean City, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Miller


1947 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers
Robert Miller Notice
Robert "Bob" Miller passed away surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, June 5, 2019.Bob was born in Baltimore, MD on April 24, 1947 to William H. and Helen J. (Mills) Miller.Bob is survived by his loving wife Kathleen A. (Zeiler) Miller, their son Erik his wife Courtney and their children Ryleigh, Brady and Tegan, and their son Adam and his wife Signe.Bob is a retiree of Bethlehem Steel's Sparrows Point Shipyard and Steel Mill. He enjoyed model railroading, carving decoys as well as watching and coaching lacrosse. He was an avid reader and history buff who also enjoyed the beach and socializing with family, friends and neighbors.A viewing will be held for the family on Wednesday, June 12 at 7pm at Melson's Funeral Home in Frankford, DE. The funeral service will be held at St. Luke Catholic Church, 9903 Coastal Hwy, Ocean City, MD 21842 Thursday, June 13 at 11am.In lieu of flowers the family suggests a donation in Bob's name to: PRMC Oncology Center or Delaware HospiceOnline condolences may be sent by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now