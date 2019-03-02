Home

Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
(410) 823-1700
Robert Mitchell Perkins Jr.

On February 28, 2019, Robert Mitchell Perkins Jr., beloved husband of the late Roseanna Perkins (nee Villa) devoted father of Lauren Amy Leo and her husband Jonathan and Robert M. "Trey" Perkins III and his wife Jessie Oppenheimer; loving grandfather of Ava Rose Leo; dear brother of John T. Perkins, William D. Perkins, and the late Nul D. Perkins, Richard H. Perkins and Vicky Perkins; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends may call at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. 1050 York Road (beltway exit 26) on Sunday from 7 to 9 PM and Monday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM where a Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday at 10 AM. Interment Prospect Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his memory may be made to the ; 405 William Court Suite 120; Baltimore, MD 21220 or the ; 1301 York Road Suite 209; Lutherville, MD 21093.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2019
