Reverend Robert Moore passed away at the age of 78 on May 3, 2019 due to complications of recurrent pancreatic cancer and stroke. He is survived by two children, Kirsten (John) and Ivan (Amy), four grandchildren Preston, Olivia, Max & Luke, as well as his sister Gail (John). He is also survived by his beloved dog, Daphne. We were fortunate that he lived bravely and fully 12 years after his pancreatic cancer diagnosis.Robert grew up in Washington state. He was an ELCA Lutheran minister. In the latter part of his career, he was an advocate for the need for skilled interim pastors for churches in any kind of transition. Robert was a lover of cars, daschunds, and a proud resident of Columbia, MD. At First Lutheran Church, 3604 Chatham Rd, Ellicott City, MD on Saturday, May 11th there will be visitation at 12:00pm, memorial service at 1:00pm with reception to follow.In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate in Robert's honor to the leader in pancreatic cancer research, the Lustgarten Foundation, www.lustgarten.org.