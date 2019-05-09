Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Moore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Moore

Notice Condolences Flowers

Robert Moore Notice
Reverend Robert Moore passed away at the age of 78 on May 3, 2019 due to complications of recurrent pancreatic cancer and stroke. He is survived by two children, Kirsten (John) and Ivan (Amy), four grandchildren Preston, Olivia, Max & Luke, as well as his sister Gail (John). He is also survived by his beloved dog, Daphne. We were fortunate that he lived bravely and fully 12 years after his pancreatic cancer diagnosis.Robert grew up in Washington state. He was an ELCA Lutheran minister. In the latter part of his career, he was an advocate for the need for skilled interim pastors for churches in any kind of transition. Robert was a lover of cars, daschunds, and a proud resident of Columbia, MD. At First Lutheran Church, 3604 Chatham Rd, Ellicott City, MD on Saturday, May 11th there will be visitation at 12:00pm, memorial service at 1:00pm with reception to follow.In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate in Robert's honor to the leader in pancreatic cancer research, the Lustgarten Foundation, www.lustgarten.org.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.