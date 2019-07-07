It is with profound sadness that the family of Robert Naill Bond, Sr. shares the news of his passing on June 15th, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Dorothy Sauble Bond, who passed away in December, as well as his three brothers, Donald Bond, Richard Bond, and Eugene Bond. Robert leaves behind his four children, Cynthia B. Hayes, Robert N. Bond, Jr. (Ardis), Melinda B. Ecolono, and Mark B. Bond (Connie); seven grandchildren, Katharine Hayes, Emily Grayson (William), Addison Bond (Kristina), Shaffer Bond, Lindsey Moneymaker (Christopher), Taylor Kimball (Brennan), and Austin Bond; one great-grandchild, Hadley Bond; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.



A lifelong Maryland resident, Robert was born on November 21, 1926 in Finksburg, Maryland to Gladys and Winter Bond. Following his graduation from Franklin High School in 1944, Robert went on to Lehigh University, but left after two semesters to join the Army in 1945. He served in Panama from 1945 to 1946 and was honorably discharged as a sergeant from Fort Meade on November 26, 1946. Robert subsequently returned to Lehigh in 1947 and graduated in 1951 with a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering.



Upon marrying Dorothy and settling down in Reisterstown, Maryland, on February 2, 1953, Robert began work as a design engineer and assistant project manager at the Wilson T. Ballard Company in Owings Mills, Maryland, becoming Senior Vice President in 1963. Robert never retired and continued to work at the Wilson T. Ballard Company until a few days before he passed, 66 years in total. In 2013, the Maryland State Board for Professional Engineers awarded Robert a Certificate of Membership in the Christie Society for his 50 years of licensure as a Maryland Professional Engineer.



A dedicated member of his community, Robert had a passion for history and antiques. He served as the Town Engineer of Sykesville for 40 years, and was also a member of the Jaycees, the American Society of Engineers, the Engineering Society of Baltimore, the Maryland Association of Engineers, the County Engineers Association of Maryland, the Maryland Historical Society, and the Carrol County Historical Society, among others.



While he took great pride in his work, Robert was most proud of his family, and the feeling was mutual. He was deeply admired and respected by all who knew him, and his unconditional love for his wife knew no bounds. Robert was steadfast in his dedication to her, especially in her final years.



The viewing will take place on Tuesday, July 16th, from 4pm to 7pm at Eline Funeral Home, 11824 Reisterstown Road, Reisterstown, MD 21136. The funeral will be held on Wednesday, July 17th at 11am at Eline Funeral Home. Private interment to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Dale S. S. Chambers Foundation. Mail to DSSC Foundation c/o Strouse,1211 Independence Way, Westminster, MD 21157. (Tax ID 52-2076742). Published in Baltimore Sun on July 7, 2019