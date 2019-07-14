|
On July 12, 2019 ROBERT N. "Bob" KINNEAR, JR.; beloved husband of the late Dolly V. Kinnear (nee Thon); loving father of Steve Kinnear and his wife Diane and Robin Houston and her husband Gary. Also lovingly survived by 7 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends in the LEMMON FUNERAL HOME OF DULANEY VALLEY INC., 10 W. Padonia Road (at York Road) Timonium, MD 21093 on Monday, July 15, 3-5 & 7-9pm and in the Chapel of the Maryland Masonic Home, 300 International Circle, Cockeysville, MD 21030 on Tuesday, July 16, 10-11am with a Celebration of Bob's life beginning at 11am. Interment Parkwood Cemetery, 3310 Taylor Avenue, Parkville, MD 21234. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Robert's name to Maryland Masonic Homes at the above address or visit www.mdmasonichomes.com. A guest book is available at
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 14, 2019