On August 26, 2020, Robert N. Krimmel, born January 4, 1927 in Romulus, Michigan, raised in Detroit and Wyandotte, and a Baltimore resident since 1962. Predeceased by his loving wife of 66 years, Winifred. They were fierce Democrats and proud Baltimoreans to the end. Survived by his children Jeff (Andrea Van Arsdale), Doug (Jane), Dean (Barbara Krupnick), and Katherine Zito (Michael), and grandchildren Courtney, Nicholas, Jake (Yelena Reznikova), Ben, Drew, Samantha, Sam, and Nate. Family service at Druid Ridge Cemetery.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 30, 2020.
