On April 26, 2019, Robert Lee Newnam, Sr. passed away. He is survived by his beloved wife, of 34 years, Ruth Baker Newnam (nee Breeback); also survived by children from his first marriage to Lois McCall; Patricia Troy, Robert L. Newnam Jr. (Lee), wife Donna and Virginia Deise; grandchildren Kati Reed, husband David, Tracy Troy, Brittany, Ryan and Stephanie Deise; great-grandson Connor Reed; his sisters Inez Brengle, and the late Margaret Himmer, Doris LeGuard, Mary Martin and Irene Kovanda Knoll; also survived by Ruth's daughters; Cheryl Brintnall and Karla Lee; grandchildren Meredith Tobe, husband Craig, Candace Steele, husband Winston and Roy Brintnall, Jr., Andrew, Matthew and Gregory Duvall; great-grandchildren Lilli, Carr and Nathan Tobe and Falcon Steele. Visiting at the E.F. Lassahn Funeral Home, P.A., 11750 Belair Road (Kingsville) on Tuesday 2-4 and 6-8 pm. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday at 1 pm. Interment Moreland Memorial Park Cemetery. www.lassahnfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2019