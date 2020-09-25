Robert Noppenberger

Robert "Bob" Noppenberger died on Sept 22, 2020. Bob was a pressman with the Baltimore Sun for 44 years. He retired the same day as the Final Edition of The Evening Sun was published, in 1995. The son of Michael A. Sr. and Anna Cecelia (O'Connor) Noppenberger of Texas, MD. He is pre-deceased by his brother Michael A. Jr., and sister Mary Angela (Parks). He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Margaret "Peggie" (Crabb) Noppenberger, children Jean Finn (Pat), Ken (Kim), and Robert (Kelly). He also had 9 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
, Shriner's Hospital
or Wounded Warriors
Project. A commemoration of his life will be celebrated in the upcoming year. An announcement will be made at a later date.