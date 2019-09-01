Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ryan Funeral Home & Crematory
305 North Tenth Street
De Pere, WI 54115
(920) 336-3171
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Nordeen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Nordeen


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Nordeen Notice
Robert D. Nordeen, Sr., Siesta Key, FL passed away on August 27 at the age of 84. He was born on August 3, 1935 to August and Katherine Nordeen in Superior, WI. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War, and was stationed in Alaska. Following his years of service, he graduated as a mechanical engineer from the University of Wisconsin in Madison in 1962. On June 27, 1964, he married the love of his life Marguerite McGettigan in Washington, D.C. They raised three boys in Ellicott City, MD and Huntington Beach, CA. Robert was employed by Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory for 38 years where he focused on aerospace projects.

He is survived by two sons, Robert D. Nordeen, Jr. of Ellicott City, MD and Peter (Kathy) Nordeen of De Pere, WI along with two grandsons, Austin Nordeen of Minneapolis, MN and Camden Nordeen of De Pere, WI. Bob is further survived by five siblings, Betty Robbins, Fort Walton Beach, Florida, Susan LePak, Duluth, MN, Judy Nordeen, Roselle, NJ, Roger (Arlene) Nordeen, Bella Vista, AR and Terry (Bettse) Nordeen of Hamilton, MT.

He is further survived by numerous nieces and nephews and special friend Rhoda Lindstrom.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Marguerite Nordeen (2004), son, Todd Nordeen (2008) and parents, August and Katherine Nordeen.

The family is grateful for the compassionate care provided by Unity Hospice and Green Bay Oncology.

A private memorial service will tale place at Ryan Funeral Home, De Pere, WI.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now