Robert Ohlverter

Robert Charles Ohlverter, beloved husband of Mary Ellen Ohlverter (Nee Hornberger) devoted father of Robert M. Ohlverter and Michael E. Ohlverter, loving grandfather of Hailey, Hunter, Dylan, Abigail and Ellen Ohlverter, dear brother of Nancy Lee Elkins and the late Harry L. Ohlverter, Jr.. Also survived by many relatives and friends.
Robert was born in Maryland on October 5, 1943 to Harry and Eunice Ohlverter and died at his Glen Burnie residence on August 30, 2020.
Relatives and friends are invited to call at the family owned and operated MCCULLY-POLYNIAK FUNERAL HOME, P.A. 3204 Mountain Road PASADENA on Wednesday and Thursday 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 PM. A funeral Mass will be held in the St. Mary's Star of the Sea Church 1410 Riverside Avenue (SOUTH BALTIMORE) on Friday at 11 AM. Interment Cedar Hill Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to www.mccullyfuneral.com