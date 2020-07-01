On June 29, 2020 Robert Patrick Murphy beloved husband of the late Mary Murphy; devoted father of Jane Ellen Thomas (Kevin), Suzanne Nayden (Jerome) and Rosemary Haas (Keith); loving grandfather of Kristina (Aaron), Corey, Joshua, Rebecca and Zachary.
Services and interment private. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association, 1850 York Road D, Lutherville, MD 21093.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jul. 1, 2020.