Robert Peters
On August 11, 2020, Robert "Pete" Peters passed away at home surrounded by his family. He is the beloved husband of Gwen Peters (nee Koch); devoted father of Robert Peters, Michael Peters, Gregg Peters, and Paul Peters and his wife Tonya; cherished grandfather of six grandchildren; dear brother of Doris Nunnally, Wayne Peters and his wife Joann, and the late Edward Peters.

Relatives and friends are invited to gather at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1100 Philadelphia Rd. Joppa, MD 21085 on August 19, 2020 from 10:30-11:00 am, where a memorial service will begin at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Pete's name to the church. Online condolences may be left at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com

Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 16, 2020.
August 14, 2020
So sorry to hear about Uncle Pete’s passing. We remember him as fun loving and always ready to have a good time. God’s blessings to Gwen and his family.
Al & Kathy Meyerl
Friend
