On August 11, 2020, Robert "Pete" Peters passed away at home surrounded by his family. He is the beloved husband of Gwen Peters (nee Koch); devoted father of Robert Peters, Michael Peters, Gregg Peters, and Paul Peters and his wife Tonya; cherished grandfather of six grandchildren; dear brother of Doris Nunnally, Wayne Peters and his wife Joann, and the late Edward Peters.
Relatives and friends are invited to gather at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1100 Philadelphia Rd. Joppa, MD 21085 on August 19, 2020 from 10:30-11:00 am, where a memorial service will begin at 11 am.