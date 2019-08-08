|
Robert L. Pollard 83, of Bradenton, Florida, formerly of Baltimore, MD, passed away August 1, 2019. He was predeceased by his loving wife of 62 years, Barbara. Loving father of Sharon, Scott and Steve; daughters-in-laws, Kelly and Jane; grandchildren, Rohan, Brady and Grace. He spent most of his adult life in the insurance business. He loved animals, the Florida sun and roller skating. There will be no Services at this time. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 26th Street Chapel is in charge. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the . Condolences to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 8, 2019