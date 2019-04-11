Home

Robert R. White DVM

87,of Kingsville, MD passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on March 8,2019.Dr.White is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Jane(nee Preis),his children: Bob and Donna White,Michael White,Susan and Brian Serp, and Philip and Stephanie White;8 grandchildren: Brittany and Bobby White,Oliver,Emma, and Peter Serp,Sam and Morgan White,and Laura Hodgson,and 4 great-grandchildren .He was preceded in death by two sons, William and Charles(Sam). Interment is private. In lieu of flowers,those desiring may make a memorial contribution to:St Jude Children's Hospital, P.O. Box 50,Memphis ,TN 38101-9929 or ,Office of Development,2900 Rocky Point Drive,Tampa, FL 33607
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2019
