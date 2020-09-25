Robert R. Wolfson, 92, of Cockeysville, Maryland passed away on Wednesday, September 23rd, 2020. Robert is survived by his sons Joseph (Mary) Wolfson and Eli (Lynn) Wolfson, his grandchildren Jill Wolfson Jacobson (Eric Jacobson), Sharon Wolfson, Chaim Wolfson, Natalie Wolfson, and his great grandson Jeremy Jacobson. Robert was predeceased by his wife Elizabeth Wolfson (nee Bodenheimer), his brothers Zev (Ella) Amitai, Thomas Wolfson, and his parents Julius and Charlotte Wolfson.



Services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to, Beth Israel Congregation, 3706 Crondall Lane, Owings Mills, Maryland 21136, Chevra Ahavas Chesed, Inc., P.O. Box 2085, Ellicott City, Maryland, 21041-2085.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store