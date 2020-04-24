|
|
After a long life of serving his country and community, Robert Rigger died peacefully on April 21, 2020. A World War II and Korean War Navy Veteran, he was the beloved husband of the late Eleanor "Dink" Rigger; devoted father of Christy Rigger Van Sant (Stephen), James Robert Rigger (the late Cricket), Frances Rigger Butcher (the late Greg), and Mary Lorraine Wontrop (John); loving grandfather of Llyn (Michelle), Jessica (Larry), Shaymus (Erika), Gus (Amber), Patrick (Elizabeth), Sophia Renee (Richard), Laura (Eric), Cynthia (Bryan), and John Michael; dear brother of Ira C. Rigger and Ralph Rigger. also survived by 12 great grandchildren and many loving nieces and nephews.
Interment and services private. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, Sweet Air (stjohnssweetair.org) or Habitat for Humanity Susquehanna (habitatusq.org).
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020