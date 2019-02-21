Robert "Mike" Robbins, 71, of Joppa passed away on 14 February 2019 at Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air. Born in Liberal, KS, he was the first son of the late Nadine (Winterhalter) Robbins and Lloyd E. Robbins. Mike was husband to Linda R. Robbins and doting father to Lara L. Robbins. He obtained his master's degree from Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore and his bachelor's degree from Milligan College in Tennessee. He worked as an educator at James Run Christian Academy, Eastern Christian College (LCC-EC), New York Christian Institute, and Harford Community College. When he wasn't teaching, he was serving as pastor at Severna Park Christian Church, Bay Ridge Christian Church, Tioga Heights Christian Church, and Conowingo Church of Christ.In addition to his wife and daughter, Mr. Robbins is survived by his two sisters, Debe (Robbins) Weiss and Becky (Robbins) Swain. He was predeceased by his parents and four siblings, Mary (Robbins) Grossman, Marty (Robbins) Komo, John Robbins, and Millie (Robbins) Blankenship. A memorial service will be held 9 March 2019 at 10am at Fork Christian Church in Kingsville, MD. In lieu of flowers, those who desire may make contributions to the His Place Community Center or the . Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 21 to Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary