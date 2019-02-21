Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Robbins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert "Mike" Robbins

Notice Condolences Flowers

Robert "Mike" Robbins Notice
Robert "Mike" Robbins, 71, of Joppa passed away on 14 February 2019 at Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air. Born in Liberal, KS, he was the first son of the late Nadine (Winterhalter) Robbins and Lloyd E. Robbins. Mike was husband to Linda R. Robbins and doting father to Lara L. Robbins. He obtained his master's degree from Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore and his bachelor's degree from Milligan College in Tennessee. He worked as an educator at James Run Christian Academy, Eastern Christian College (LCC-EC), New York Christian Institute, and Harford Community College. When he wasn't teaching, he was serving as pastor at Severna Park Christian Church, Bay Ridge Christian Church, Tioga Heights Christian Church, and Conowingo Church of Christ.In addition to his wife and daughter, Mr. Robbins is survived by his two sisters, Debe (Robbins) Weiss and Becky (Robbins) Swain. He was predeceased by his parents and four siblings, Mary (Robbins) Grossman, Marty (Robbins) Komo, John Robbins, and Millie (Robbins) Blankenship. A memorial service will be held 9 March 2019 at 10am at Fork Christian Church in Kingsville, MD. In lieu of flowers, those who desire may make contributions to the His Place Community Center or the .
Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 21 to Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.