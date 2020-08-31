1/
Robert Ronald Durham, 87 of Finksburg Md passed away after a brief stay at the Dove House August 23, 2020. Bob was born on July 25 1933 to the late Margaret and Parker Durham. He was the husband to Sally Ann Durham for 63 years. After graduating he served in the us Army. Then he graduated from California State Univ with a bachelor degree. Later he went on to receive his masters from Univ. Md. He taught Industrial Arts and Wood shop in Canonsburg Pa a year before moving to Maryland to teach 30 years in Balto County at Franklin H.S. and Eastwood center. While teaching Bob built approximately 30 houses on the side. Bob quietly devoted countless hours to Sandy Mount United Methodist Church. He served as a Board of Trustee, Chairman of the Building Committee, Sunday School Superintendent , Sunday School Teacher and sang in the choir. When not teaching, building, boating or fishing Bob was also a very accomplished wood carver winning numerous ribbons. Surviving in addition to his wife is his son Robert R Durham Jr and wife Michele; daughter Tammy Bartholomew and husband William "Bart"; his brothers Parker Durham, James Devore and their spouses; 5 grandchildren one deceased and 9 great grandchildren. A memorial service honoring Bob will be held at Sandy Mount United Methodist Church September 26, 11:00a.m. In lieu of flowers those who wish may send a contribution to Carroll Hospice 292 Stoner Ave, Westminster Md 21157.

