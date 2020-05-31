Robert Rouse Bone of Baltimore passed away on May 27, 2020 at the age of 55 after struggling with Early Onset Dementia. Bobby is survived by his parents, Lee and Bill Bone; his children, Caroline and Genevieve Bone of Port St. Lucie, Florida; his sisters Elizabeth Martin of Baltimore and Katherine Bolinger of Chadds Ford, PA; a large family of devoted aunts, uncles, nieces, a nephew, cousins and steadfast friends.
A celebration of life at the Episcopal Church of Redeemer is planned after the pandemic is under control. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in honor of Bobby Bone, Gilman School, 5407 Roland Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21210 Attention: Development Office or online at gilman.edu or to the Bone Family Urban Health Fund Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, Office of External Affairs Room E2138, 615 N. Wolfe Street Baltimore, Maryland 21205 or online at jhsph.edu.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 31, 2020.