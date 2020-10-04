Robert "Skeeter" Rutledge passed on into the next life on September 28, 2020 at 5:12 am at his home in Southern York County. He was 58 years old. Born to Irene & Edward Ellsworth Rutledge, he graduated from North Harford High School and worked at Harford County Landfill - Scarborough for 30+ years. He was able to retire and live out the rest of his life on his farm doing what he loved most; driving his tractors, making hay and watching his animals. He was a loving and cherished husband, brother, uncle and great-uncle. He was compassionate to all of God's creatures and a smile was always on his face.
He is predeceased by his mother, Irene Rutledge; father, Edward Ellsworth Rutledge; aunt, Laura Hazel Rutledge and uncle, Robert Rutledge.
He leaves behind his wife of 23 years, Jacquelyn Lee Rutledge; sisters, Irene and husband, David Streett of Street, Md; Joyce Sitzes of Street, Md; sister-in-law, Judith and husband, Glenn Ingold of Bel Air, Md; nieces, Jacquelyn and husband, William Lee; Lisa and husband, Will Wallace; nephew, Adam Sitzes; great nieces, Kaitlin Lee and Heather King; great nephews, Liam Lee and Justin King and numerous animal children.
Services are being held privately by the family under direction of Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., of Spring Grove.
In lieu of flowers, his wife asks that donations be made in his honor, to The Visiting Nurses Association of Hanover and Spring Grove.
His family would like to thank all individuals who have been supportive and uplifting during this time.
Gone, but never forgotten! Share condolenecs at www.beckfunerals.com