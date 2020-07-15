Unexpectedly on July 13, 2020, Robert S. Cocnavitch passed away, beloved husband of Karen Cocnavitch (nee Kennsion); cherished father of Jennifer Bopp; dear brother of Paul Cocnavitch and the late Charles Cocnavitch; loving brother-in-law of Linda Kennison, Sue Allenbaugh, and Mike Kennison and his wife Karen. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Biker Bob was an avid bike rider and golfer, he loved to camp and was always positive and upbeat. He was an U.S. Airforce Veteran of four years.
Relatives and friends gathered at Schimunek Funeral Home of Bel Air, on Thursday from 5-7 pm. Interment was private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Natural Park Foundation, nationalparks.org
, tribute gift.