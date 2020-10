Robert Stephen Sauer left this earthly home to join the heavenly family on October 3, 2020. He was born on September 20, 1949 to Edward and Frances Sauer in Baltimore, MD.He attended parochial schools in the Hamilton area, graduating from Archbishop Curley High School where he managed to keep the brothers on their toes. He received his Bachelor of Science from the University of Maryland in Economics and Financial Planning.He served in the US Army in the Mekong delta of Vietnam where he was a part of the military intelligence community.After his military service, he worked as a sous chef in the Castle Restaurant in Washington, DC followed by sales positions with Metropolitan and United Insurance companies as well as driving truck for the Sun papers in Baltimore. Tax preparation became his love after retirement as he worked for Ameritax and his brothers' firm in Washington, DC.He married Kathleen Robinson after returning from Vietnam but the marriage did not survive the PTSD he brought home. They had two children, Charles Jr. and Charlotte.Bob met Barbara in Washington, DC, and they married about a year later in May 2000. He took on another job of supporting her activities with fallen police families during Police Week in Washington and other fundraisers. When Barbara's job took them to Kerrville, he followed along. He was surprised it didn't look like John Wayne's Texas but later changed his tune to "if I'd known it was like this, I'd been here twenty years sooner."He was a fourth degree knight in the Knights of Columbus, member of VFW 1408, as well as a member of the Vietnam Veterans 863 serving as their treasurer for a number of years.His father, mother, and brother Gerard, have preceded him, but he leaves behind his wife, Barbara, daughter Charlotte, son Charles, step-daughter Donna, and step-son Robert. There are ten grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews behind to miss him. His brother Edward, his wife Primrose, sisters Francis and Teresa, husband Anthony as well.Memorial services will be held at 2 PM, Thursday, October 15, 2020 at the Hill Country Veterans Center, 411 Meadowview Lane in Kerrville.The family would like to thank Heroes Haven, the Kerrville VA recreation staff, VA Chaplain Randy Hollaway, therapy staff at Peterson rehab, and the caregivers from Peterson Hospice.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the food bank at the Hill Country Vet Center or South Texas Concerns of Police Survivors (fallen officer families).Condolences may be sent at www.grimesfuneralchapels.com by selecting the "Send Condolences" link.Arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.