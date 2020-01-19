|
On January 17, 2020 ROBERT HOLDEN SALES, Sr.; husband of Elizabeth Sales ( nee Rotondaro ); devoted father of Robert Sales, Jr. and his wife Joanna, Thomas Sales and his wife Beth, Wendy Elkins and her husband Jeff, and John Sales and his wife Robyn; cherished grandfather of 12 ; dear brother of Richard, Martha Ann, and Mary Ellen, and the late Michael Sales.
The family will receive friends at the Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc., 10 W. Padonia Road (at York Road) Timonium, MD 21093 on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm and 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm, and on Wednesday from 9-10 am at Valley Baptist Church, 1401 York Road, Lutherville, MD 21093, where Funeral Services will be celebrated at 10:00 am. Interment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. Donations may be made in Mr. Sales Honor to Lewy-Body Dementia Research.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 19, 2020