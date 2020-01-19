Home

Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc.
10 West Padonia Road
Timonium, MD 21093
(410) 252-6000
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc.
10 West Padonia Road
Timonium, MD 21093
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc.
10 West Padonia Road
Timonium, MD 21093
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Valley Baptist Church
1401 York Road
Lutherville, MD
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
10:00 AM
Valley Baptist Church
1401 York Road
Lutherville, MD
View Map
Robert SALES Sr. Notice
On January 17, 2020 ROBERT HOLDEN SALES, Sr.; husband of Elizabeth Sales ( nee Rotondaro ); devoted father of Robert Sales, Jr. and his wife Joanna, Thomas Sales and his wife Beth, Wendy Elkins and her husband Jeff, and John Sales and his wife Robyn; cherished grandfather of 12 ; dear brother of Richard, Martha Ann, and Mary Ellen, and the late Michael Sales.

The family will receive friends at the Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc., 10 W. Padonia Road (at York Road) Timonium, MD 21093 on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm and 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm, and on Wednesday from 9-10 am at Valley Baptist Church, 1401 York Road, Lutherville, MD 21093, where Funeral Services will be celebrated at 10:00 am. Interment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. Donations may be made in Mr. Sales Honor to Lewy-Body Dementia Research.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 19, 2020
