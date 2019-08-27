Home

Stallings Funeral Home Pa
3111 Mountain Road
Pasadena, MD 21122
410-360-1770
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Stallings Funeral Home Pa
3111 Mountain Road
Pasadena, MD 21122
On Monday, August 26, 2019 Robert F. Schweitzer. Beloved husband of the late Edith Schweitzer; devoted father to Michael Schweitzer, Jon Schweitzer, III (Sandra), and the late David Schweitzer; cherished brother to the late Wilbert, Gilbert, and Walter Schweitzer; and loving grandfather to 6 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Friends may visit on Thursday, August 29 from 3-5 and 7-9 p.m. at Stallings Funeral Home, 3111 Mountain Rd., Pasadena, MD 21122 where services will begin at 8:00 p.m. Interment private. For online condolences, visit stallingsfh.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 27, 2019
Download Now