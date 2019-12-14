|
Robert Seabron, of Randallstown, passed away on December 7, 2019. An Air Force veteran and retired defense contractor, he was 72.
Robert was born on April 4, 1947, in Petersburg, Virginia. He was predeceased by his mother and father, Robert and Virginia Taylor. Funeral services were held at the Islamic Society of Baltimore on December 8, 2019, and followed by burial at King Memorial Park in Windsor Mill. Along with extended family across the East Coast, Robert is survived by his wife of 39 years, Fatiha, daughter Myriem, son Rachid, brothers (Charles and Michael), sisters (Agatha, Linda, Antoinette, and Yvonne), and grandchildren (Jordan and Laila). He was deeply loved and will be dearly missed.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Dec. 14 to Dec. 31, 2019