|
|
Robert Segal, of Pikesville, MD, passed away on Saturday April 4, 2020 at the age of 87. Robert was an accomplished man who proudly served as the President of Har Sinai Congregation. He was a proud graduate of the University of Michigan and the Columbia University Graduate School of Business. Robert adored his family. Robert was predeceased by his beloved wife, Linda Segal (nee Gottlieb); and parents, Abraham and Elsie Segal. He is survived by his children, James Segal, and Dr. Andrew (Sarah) Segal; brother, Stephen Segal; and a grandson, Seth Rosenthal.
Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Har Sinai - Oheb Shalom Congregation, 7310 Park Heights Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21208.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 7 to Apr. 9, 2020