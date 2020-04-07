Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Segal
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Segal

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Segal Notice
Robert Segal, of Pikesville, MD, passed away on Saturday April 4, 2020 at the age of 87. Robert was an accomplished man who proudly served as the President of Har Sinai Congregation. He was a proud graduate of the University of Michigan and the Columbia University Graduate School of Business. Robert adored his family. Robert was predeceased by his beloved wife, Linda Segal (nee Gottlieb); and parents, Abraham and Elsie Segal. He is survived by his children, James Segal, and Dr. Andrew (Sarah) Segal; brother, Stephen Segal; and a grandson, Seth Rosenthal.

Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Har Sinai - Oheb Shalom Congregation, 7310 Park Heights Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21208.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 7 to Apr. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -