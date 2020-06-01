Robert Steinberg
Robert Steinberg passed away May 28, 2020, at the age of 93. He is survived by his beloved wife, Janice Steinberg (nee Rosenstein); children, Wendy Steinberg (David Worman), and David J. (Esther) Steinberg; stepdaughters, Susan (Dr. Harold) Schreier, and Ronda Cooperstein; grandchildren, Roger (Nathalie) Asnen, Jeremy Schreier, Arianne Schreier, Elias (Sara) Al-Najjar, Gabriel Al-Najjar, and Shaya Steinberg; and great grandchildren, Calvin S. Asnen, and Talia Al Najjar. He was predeceased by his parents, Albert and Ethel Steinberg.

Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to The Associated: Jewish Community Federation of Baltimore, 101 W. Mt. Royal Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21201.

Published in Baltimore Sun from Jun. 1 to Jun. 3, 2020.
