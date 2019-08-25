|
BOGAR, Robert Stephen, 69, of Abingdon, MD, on August 20. Son of the late Zoltan T. and Emma H. Bogar. Predeceased by his wife, Delores Bogar. Survivors include his daughter, Theresa Dower (Michael) of Catonsville; brother Thomas A. Bogar (Gail Carr) of Silver Spring; stepdaughters Deborah Cotton Strasser (Rodney) of Acworth, GA and Sandra Campbell (Cameron Amick) of Upperco as well as 8 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Bob worked in political organizing, then networking and system administration, closing his career at the nonprofit Sinai Hospital. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the ACLU of MD.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Aug. 25 to Aug. 30, 2019