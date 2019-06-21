Robert "Bob" D. Sturgill, 66, of Stewartstown died Mon., June 17, 2019. Born in Havre de Grace, MD, he was the son of the late Robert H. Sturgill and Shirley Mae (Utz) Sturgill. He was the loving husband of Anne M. ( Bacon) Sturgill of Stewartstown, celebrating 44 years of marriage.



In addition, to his wife Anne, he is survived by a son Joshua E. Sturgill and his wife Rebekah of Shrewsbury; a daughter Sarah M. Sturgill of Stewartstown; grandson Camden Q. Sturgill of Shrewsbury and sister Robin Sturgill Mikulan of Deep Gap, SC. He will be missed by his many cousins, coworkers and band family. Bob received his Associate Degree in Court Reporter Stenography from Harford Community College and worked at various County Court systems until he retired from Harford Community Court System after many years.



Family and friends are invited to a time of visitation from 11:00- 1:00pm on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc., 24 N. Second St. New Freedom, Pa 17349.



If desired, memorial contributions may be made in Robert's memory to: Strasburg Rail Road, 301 Gap Rd, Ronks, PA 17572 or Steam Into History Inc., 2 W. Main St, New Freedom, PA 17349. Published in Baltimore Sun on June 21, 2019