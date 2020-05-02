Robert W. Suit passed away on April 29,2020 at Baltimore Washington Medical Center from COVID-19. He was born on March 9.1943 in Baltimore grew up in South Baltimore. He worked for the State of Maryland for 31 years. Bob loved to fish, crab and he especially loved his family.



He is survived by his wife Carol Suit, brothers Harry and Ronald Suit, and their wives Mary and Trish. He has many loving nieces and nephews. He also had 2 children Terri Cox and Matthew Suit as well as one step-son Douglas Pryor. His pride and joy were his 9 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren, Mandy Peterson, Brittani Burkendine, Rachel, Morgan and Jordan Suit, Halle Cox, Alexandra, Brandon and Abigail Pryor. He is also survived by 4 beautiful great-grandchildren.



There will be no viewing at this time, a Memorial Service will be scheduled at a later date.



