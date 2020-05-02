Robert (Butch) Suit
1943 - 2020
Robert W. Suit passed away on April 29,2020 at Baltimore Washington Medical Center from COVID-19. He was born on March 9.1943 in Baltimore grew up in South Baltimore. He worked for the State of Maryland for 31 years. Bob loved to fish, crab and he especially loved his family.

He is survived by his wife Carol Suit, brothers Harry and Ronald Suit, and their wives Mary and Trish. He has many loving nieces and nephews. He also had 2 children Terri Cox and Matthew Suit as well as one step-son Douglas Pryor. His pride and joy were his 9 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren, Mandy Peterson, Brittani Burkendine, Rachel, Morgan and Jordan Suit, Halle Cox, Alexandra, Brandon and Abigail Pryor. He is also survived by 4 beautiful great-grandchildren.

There will be no viewing at this time, a Memorial Service will be scheduled at a later date.

Published in Baltimore Sun on May 2, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
7 entries
There are no words for how grateful Ronnie and I are for his love and guidance as we rebuilt our home and started a family together. Until we meet again.
Treva Suit
Family
Butch was my brother ,my crabbing buddy ,my friend and so much more I will miss him and love him the rest of my life.God bless and keep you.
Ronald Sr.
Brother
Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Suit family. May the lord keep his loving arms around you.
Ron Gorrell
Friend
I love you poppy. Thank you for always being a great role model. I will never forget the memories we shared. I am glad that you are no longer suffering. You have had a lasting impact on everyones lives. I know you will be looking down on us all.
Halle
Grandchild
The kindest person I've ever known. I'm blessed to have known him and couldn't bw happier that God chose him to be my girls' Poppy! Rest now Bob. I love you ❤
Lauretta
Family
Sharon Pryor
I will miss you until we meet again Dad. My heart is broken but at least you are whole again, mind body and soul. The Lord took one of his angels back.
So mote it be.
Your Son
Matthew
Matthew Suit
