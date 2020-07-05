1/
Robert T. Hoehn
On June 27, 2020, Robert T. Hoehn, 56 of Parkville, Maryland; beloved son of the late Frederick and Marion Hoehn; devoted brother of Sharon Hoehn Hooper, Cynthia Matys and Frederick "John" Hoehn, Jr.; brother-in-law of Paul Matys, Debra Hoehn and the late Laurence F.X. Hooper, II. and Paul Maglio; loving uncle of Michelle and Thomas Grant, Robin Hooper, Jason Hagan, Laurence F.X. Hooper, III., Laura and Timothy Potter, Joseph Matys, Stephanie and Michael Gisriel, Elizabeth Matys, Jessica and Nicole Hoehn; great uncle of Tyler and Carter Grant, Quinn and Natalie Gisriel, Finley, Spencer and Lily Potter; cousin of Louis Sahlender; dear friend of Greg, Stephanie and Gloria Williams, Bud Beehler, Robert Schuster, Antonio Rivera, Kyle Lam, Ken Whitlock, Bill Coolahan, Scott Allan Taylor, Sarah Pram, Vivian Wong, Jeff Harrison and David Walls; neighbor and friend of Lisa Nobile, Chris Koth, Carolyn Stetka and many on Tigreff Court; Friend to many at Moveable Feast, colleague to many at T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. Special thanks to T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. who provided Rob a wonderful career and unwavering support during his illness. A warm thanks to Moveable Feast, an organization dear to Rob's heart. The family would like to thank Rob's Health Care providers: Johns Hopkins Hospital, Johns Hopkins Home Care, and Gilchrist Hospice Home Care.

Family will have a private receiving of friends at the Evans Life Celebration Home-Parkville. Donations may be made to Moveable Feast. (www.mfeast.org). Online condolences may be made to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com

MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 29, 2020
Rob was a colleague and friend for my entire career at T. Rowe Price (25 years). He was courageous and positive in the face of his illness, and he will not be forgotten. My deepest condolences to Rob's family, he will be missed terribly!
Lorri Andrews
Coworker
June 29, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
William R Fuller III
June 29, 2020
Tons of memories and laughs! Since my first day a TRP, you've been there to show me the way and always give me the inside scoop. You'll be missed Rob!
June 29, 2020
Rob was my neighbor and a childhood friend of my brother and later a colleague. He had wonderful sense of humor and had a huge Heart of Gold. Going to miss you brother.
Chris Anastasiadis
Friend
June 29, 2020
Rob was one of the kindest and most humble people I've ever known. He will be sorely missed.
Barbara Rutkowski
Coworker
June 29, 2020
Eternal Friendship Remembrance Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Margaret Merryman
