On June 27, 2020, Robert T. Hoehn, 56 of Parkville, Maryland; beloved son of the late Frederick and Marion Hoehn; devoted brother of Sharon Hoehn Hooper, Cynthia Matys and Frederick "John" Hoehn, Jr.; brother-in-law of Paul Matys, Debra Hoehn and the late Laurence F.X. Hooper, II. and Paul Maglio; loving uncle of Michelle and Thomas Grant, Robin Hooper, Jason Hagan, Laurence F.X. Hooper, III., Laura and Timothy Potter, Joseph Matys, Stephanie and Michael Gisriel, Elizabeth Matys, Jessica and Nicole Hoehn; great uncle of Tyler and Carter Grant, Quinn and Natalie Gisriel, Finley, Spencer and Lily Potter; cousin of Louis Sahlender; dear friend of Greg, Stephanie and Gloria Williams, Bud Beehler, Robert Schuster, Antonio Rivera, Kyle Lam, Ken Whitlock, Bill Coolahan, Scott Allan Taylor, Sarah Pram, Vivian Wong, Jeff Harrison and David Walls; neighbor and friend of Lisa Nobile, Chris Koth, Carolyn Stetka and many on Tigreff Court; Friend to many at Moveable Feast, colleague to many at T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. Special thanks to T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. who provided Rob a wonderful career and unwavering support during his illness. A warm thanks to Moveable Feast, an organization dear to Rob's heart. The family would like to thank Rob's Health Care providers: Johns Hopkins Hospital, Johns Hopkins Home Care, and Gilchrist Hospice Home Care.
Family will have a private receiving of friends at the Evans Life Celebration Home-Parkville. Donations may be made to Moveable Feast. (www.mfeast.org
). Online condolences may be made to the family at