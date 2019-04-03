|
|
Rev. Robert T. Kennedy, 89, passed away on March 28, 2019; Loving son of the late Thomas and Mary Kennedy; beloved brother of the late Thomas J. Kennedy, Jr.; dear uncle of Richard J. Kennedy, and the late Barbara Kennedy Shortell; great uncle of Christopher Kennedy Shortell, Catherine Kennedy Shortell Nuzzo, and Meghan Elizabeth Kennedy Shortell-Fratantonio; beloved cousin of Ellen and G. Ann Kiel; also survived by other nieces, nephews, family and friends. The family will receive friends in the Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc. 10 W. Padonia Road (at York Road) Timonium, MD 21093 on Sunday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9pm. A funeral Mass will be celebrated in the Catholic Community of St. Francis Xavier, 13717 Cuba Road, Hunt Valley, MD 21030 on Monday, April 8 at 10am. Interment at a later date in Newton, Massachusetts. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be directed in Rev. Kennedy's memory to the College of the Holy Cross, 1 College St., Worcester, MA 01610 and/or Catholic Relief Services, P.O. Box 17090, Baltimore, MD 21297-0303. A guest register is available at
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 3, 2019