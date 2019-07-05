On June 24, 2019, Robert Terrence Scott, Jr., 49 of Catonsville, MD and formerly of El Paso, Texas passed in Florida surrounded by family and friends. He is survived by loving wife Romy Wiederle Scott of 25 years, devoted son and U.S. Army 1st Lieutenant Dakota Scott (fiancee Samantha Murphy) stationed in Ft. Campbell, KY, and loving daughters Kelsey (21), Lilly (17) and Riley Scott (15) all of Catonsville, MD; father Robert Terrence Scott of El Paso, TX, and preceded in death by his Mother Mary Ann Lesco Scott; also survived by his loving sister Theresa Martinez (David) of El Paso, TX; Mother-in-law Sharron Wiederle; sister-in-law of Wendy Wiederle Singleton (Tom) and Stacy Wiederle McCormack (Jim); the best uncle to 4 nieces and 2 nephews.



Rob was an Army veteran and served three years in the U.S. Army with Company A- 741st MI Battalion stationed in Ft. Meade, MD, achieving a final Rank of E4.



He joined the BWI Airport Fire and Rescue Department on November 1, 1995 and served over 23 years as a Driver/Operator. Rob loved being a Firefighter, he was passionate about fitness and his truck, but Rob especially enjoyed giving tours of the firehouse to kids of all ages. He wanted them all to know Firefighters love ice cream!



Rob was well-known in the Catonsville community for coaching soccer and lacrosse in the Catonsville Recreation program for many years. Rob will be forever known for his sense of humor, his incredible work ethic and most importantly, his love for his family.



Private services were held on July 1, 2019 at the BWI Airport Fire Station for immediate family and his fellow firefighter brothers. A "Celebration of Life" will take place at 4 pm on Monday July 8, 2019 at the Elkridge Volunteer Fire Department (5700 Rowanberry Drive, Elkridge, MD). All are welcome and asked to wear your most outrageous Hawaiian shirt, as only Rob would want.



In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the "Rob's Island Heart Beep" campaign on GoFundMe, in order to provide AEDs and training to staff at resorts in and around Turks and Caicos. Published in Baltimore Sun on July 5, 2019