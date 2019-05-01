Robert T. McLaren of Harwood passed away 26 April 2019 in Edgewater. He was born 23 May 1936 in Staten Island, NY. Mr. McLaren graduated from Tottenville High School and as a teenager hitchhiked around the country. He served in the U.S. Army, the Merchant Marines, worked for Consolidated Edison Company and obtained his Stationery Engineers License. In 1978, he moved to Maryland, worked at David Taylor Naval Research Laboratory in Annapolis, then transferred to the Naval Ordnance Station in Indian Head, as Director of Utilities and ended his career at the Department of Energy in 1998. Bob enjoyed sailing skipjacks on the Chesapeake Bay, attending Hobo Gatherings and traveling, especially making cattle drives in Montana. He was a Life Member of Project Liberty Ship as a volunteer crew member on the S.S. John W. Brown and past volunteer at the USO BWI. Bob is survived by his wife Patricia O'Brien, sister Jane Lutkenhouse, niece Anne Lutkenhouse and husband Shawn Welch, brother Richard McLaren and wife Pattie and brother in laws Robert O'Brien and wife Gwen and Michael O'Brien and wife Melody. Also surviving are nephews Robert, Sean and Patrick O'Brien, and niece Erin Kadjeski and husband Joseph. A memorial mass will be held Saturday, May 11, at 11:00 AM at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, Owensville, MD. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Chesapeake or Project Liberty Ship, P.O. Box 25846, Highlandtown Station, Baltimore, MD 21224. Published in Baltimore Sun on May 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary