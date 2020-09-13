1/
Robert Thomas Schindler Jr.
On September 9th, 2020, Robert Thomas Schindler, Jr. of Parkville, MD passed away; Loving son of Gayle Schindler (Nee Dreier) and Bob Schindler, Sr.; devoted father of Jayce Schindler; caring brother of Amy Schindler and half brother of Stephanie, Sarah, and Jen; beloved nephew of Susan, Henry D., Jean, Henry S., and Andrew; Also survived by many family and friends.

Family will honor Robert's life with a private inurnment at Gardens of Faith Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to your charity of choice.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Parkville
8800 Harford Road
Parkville, MD 21234
(410) 665-9444
