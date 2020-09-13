On September 9th, 2020, Robert Thomas Schindler, Jr. of Parkville, MD passed away; Loving son of Gayle Schindler (Nee Dreier) and Bob Schindler, Sr.; devoted father of Jayce Schindler; caring brother of Amy Schindler and half brother of Stephanie, Sarah, and Jen; beloved nephew of Susan, Henry D., Jean, Henry S., and Andrew; Also survived by many family and friends.
Family will honor Robert's life with a private inurnment at Gardens of Faith Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com
. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to your charity of choice
.