Robert Thompson Jr.
1955 - 2020
Robert "Bunken" Lewis Thompson, Jr. of Port Deposit, MD, age 64, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020. Born July 1,1955, in Havre de Grace, MD, he was the son of the late Robert Lewis Thompson, Sr. and Loretta (McCoy) Thompson.

Bunken served his country with pride in the US Army and National Guard for six years. He enjoyed sports and coached his children's little league baseball and softball teams. Bunken led a simple life in the country with his horses and the dogs he raised. He loved to fish and hunt, and did so when he could with his sons and his little brother. A natural story teller, Bunken's hunting and fishing stories were always more spectacular than others in the group. Bunken was a family man who considered his greatest treasure his children and grandchildren.

Bunken is survived by his loving wife of 22 years, Karen Thompson of Port Deposit, MD; four children: Heath and Carrie Thompson of Havre de Grace, MD, Nathan and Kyle Thompson of Port Deposit, MD. He was blessed with four grandchildren, Madison, Chase, Ryann and Abigail Thompson of Havre de Grace. Bunken is also survived by sister, Stephanie Anderson of Missouri, brother Michael Thompson and sister Patricia Thurn both of Havre de Grace, MD; as well as several nieces and great nieces. Bunken was preceded in death by his parents Robert L., Sr., and Loretta B. Thompson.

A celebration of Bunken's life will be held at 11AM on Monday, June 29, 2020 at R.T. Foard Funeral Home, 111 S. Queen St., Rising Sun, MD 21911, where family and friends may begin visiting at 10AM. Burial will follow at Rock Run Cemetery. Social distancing and mask guidelines will be followed throughout. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions on Bunken's honor may be made payable to the "American Diabetes Association" and sent in care of the funeral home, PO Box 248, Rising Sun, MD 21911. To send online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
R.T. Foard Life Event Center
JUN
29
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
R.T. Foard Life Event Center
JUN
29
Inurnment
Rock Run Cemetery
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 25, 2020
Karen, I'm sorry to hear of the passing of your dear husband. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family at this most difficult time.
Rita Weeks
Coworker
June 24, 2020
Bunk was such a kind and loving soul. He will surely be missed by so many. I hope he is enjoying his coffee at his Moms kitchen table in Heaven!!
Michele Ball
Family
June 24, 2020
I am so saddened that Bunken had to deal with such sickness so long and leave us so young. Memories flood my mind of all my younger cousins playing together on Rock Run Road. It hardly seems possible that this time has come. Blessings and prayers for all. Cousin Marcia Thompson Eldreth
Marcia Eldreth
Family
