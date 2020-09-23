1/1
Robert Trump
1944 - 2020
Robert J. "Bob" Trump, 76, husband of Helen Shafer Trump, passed away at his home in Catonsville, MD on September 11, 2020 after a year long battle with cancer.

Bob was born on May 17, 1944 in Beckley, West Virginia to parents Faye Irene Ballard and Wilfred Raymond Trump. After graduating from Trapp Hill High School in 1962, Bob left West Virginia, entered the work field, and moved to Baltimore, MD. Bob met his wife Helen, also a West Virginia native, during one of her out-of-state student nursing rotations at a local Baltimore hospital. The couple married in 1969. Bob and his devoted wife Helen celebrated 50 years of marriage last year. Throughout his career, Bob worked for a record distributor and tobacco company, before his 37 years of employment in the food broker industry in the Baltimore and Washington, D.C. area. He retired in 2007 at age 63. Bob was an avid golfer and hunter and member of the Catonsville Golf Club and Little Short Hunt Club. He also enjoyed spending time with his three grandchildren. His family members and friends often referred to him as MacGyver due to his knack for fixing almost anything mechanical.

He is survived by a daughter, Betty (Trump) Lightner; son-in-law, Ben Lightner; three grand-daughters, Bailey, Becca, and Brennan; sister Emma Lou Ford; and brother Ronald Trump. He was predeceased by siblings Edwin Otis "Bill" Trump, Jean Ann Muterspaugh, Raymond Dale "Wimpy" Trump, and Ellen Gay Richardson.

A funeral service was held Wednesday, September 16, 1pm at Bethel Baptist Church (4261 Montgomery Rd, Ellicott City MD 21043). The family received friends/family on Tues Sept. 15 from 5-7pm at Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home in Ellicott City, MD (4112 Old Columbia Pike) and again on Wed Sept. 16th from 12-1pm at Bethel Baptist Church (prior to funeral service). Interment was private at Good Shepherd Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bob's memory to the Diamond-Blackfan Anemia Foundation. This organization is special to the family due to his granddaughter's diagnosis of DBA. (www.dbafoundation.org)

To write online condolences, please visit harrywitzkefuneralhome.com.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
SEP
16
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Bethel Baptist Church
SEP
16
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Bethel Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
4112 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21043
410-465-2848
