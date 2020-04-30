|
|
29 years old (8/21/90-4/24/2020). Lived most of his life in Howard County, MD. Is survived by his Mother and step-father, Cynthia and Kenneth Happel; sisters, Amy Elizabeth Buettner and Allyson C. Graybeal, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his father, Robert W. Buettner, Sr. in 2011. Robbie loved being and working outside, being near and in the water, playing guitar and eating! He as a member of Calvary Lutheran Church. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Weber Sober Homes or Calvary Lutheran Church. A memorial service will be held some time in the future.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 30, 2020