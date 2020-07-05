On May 28, 2020, Robert W. Chilcoat Jr. passed away; beloved husband of Nancy L. Chilcoat (nee Brannock) and the late Janet M. Chilcoat (nee McKim); devoted father of Kristi Chilcoat, Kelley Mills and her husband Jeff, Robert Chilcoat III and his wife Christina; step-father of Timothy Bayerle and his wife Heather, Jennifer Bayerle and her husband Tallat; loving grandfather of Brady, Landon and Colby Mills, Robbie, Jack and Madison Chilcoat; step-grandfather of Kyng, Alla, Jallaj and Metetron; also survived by his beloved dog Peaches.



Visiting at the E.F. Lassahn Funeral Home, P.A., 11750 Belair Road (Kingsville) on Friday, July 10, 2020, 3-6 pm. A memorial services will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 11 am. (face masks are required to enter the building).



