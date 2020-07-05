1/1
Robert W. Chilcoat Jr.
On May 28, 2020, Robert W. Chilcoat Jr. passed away; beloved husband of Nancy L. Chilcoat (nee Brannock) and the late Janet M. Chilcoat (nee McKim); devoted father of Kristi Chilcoat, Kelley Mills and her husband Jeff, Robert Chilcoat III and his wife Christina; step-father of Timothy Bayerle and his wife Heather, Jennifer Bayerle and her husband Tallat; loving grandfather of Brady, Landon and Colby Mills, Robbie, Jack and Madison Chilcoat; step-grandfather of Kyng, Alla, Jallaj and Metetron; also survived by his beloved dog Peaches.

Visiting at the E.F. Lassahn Funeral Home, P.A., 11750 Belair Road (Kingsville) on Friday, July 10, 2020, 3-6 pm. A memorial services will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 11 am. (face masks are required to enter the building).

Published in Baltimore Sun on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
E F Lassahn Funeral Home
JUL
11
Memorial service
11:00 AM
E F Lassahn Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
E F Lassahn Funeral Home
11750 Belair Road
Kingsville, MD 21087
410-592-6100
1 entry
July 3, 2020
Cluster of 20 Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Patricia Smith
